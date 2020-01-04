Image Source : @ACMILAN/TWITTER Received more offers at 38 than when I was 20: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that he was happy to rejoin AC Milan, and would look for a "final rush of adrenaline" through this season, trying to help the Italian club out of its current difficulties.

"Paolo Maldini (Milan's technical director) called me after my final game in Los Angeles. I received more offers at 38 than when I was 20," Ibrahimovic said at a presentation conference broadcast live from the club's headquarters.

"I have been looking for one final rush of adrenaline to give it my all," he stressed.

The player added that this was not a difficult decision to make for him. "When I first left AC Milan I did not want to go. It was a corporate decision. What is important is I am here and I want to improve things as much as possible," he explained.

Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan from Sweden on Thursday and was greeted by the club's Chief Football Officer (CFO) Zvonimir Boban, reports Xinhua news agency.

The agreement between Ibra and the "Rossoneri" club was announced on December 27. The striker joined Milan as a free agent, after his contract with LA Galaxy expired.

He signed a contract lasting until the end of the current season of Italy's Serie A, with an option to extend it for the next year, according to the club. The current deal was reportedly worth 3.5 million euros (3.9 million U.S. dollars).