Zlatan Ibrahimovic models for AC Milan's 2020/21 kit amid uncertain future at club

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Zlatan had earlier said that he may consider leaving the club if its performances remain the same.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was pictured modelling for AC Milan's next season's jersey amid his uncertain future in Italy. The former Sweden striker's contract with Milan comes to an end at the conclusion of this season.

Milan took to social media to upload photos of few first team stars in next season's jersey and their post read: "Bringing eternal architecture onto the pitch. #ThisisMilan #SempreMilan."

Ibrahimovic was one of the stars who posed for the photo in the newly-designed kit. This is not the first time that Ibrahimovic's certain action sent rumour mills rolling regarding his potential extended stay in Milan.

Recently, after completing 100 games in Rossoneri colours, Ibrahimovic had said he hoped to play many more games for the club.

Following his 100th appearance, he was awarded with a momento by club legend Paolo Maldini and in a video uploaded on Milan Twitter handle, he said: "Thank you all for your congratulatory messages for my 100th appearance in Rossoneri colours.

"It's a great honour to play for AC Milan and I hope to play many more games."

Ibrahimovic's future has been in the air for quite some time now. Earlier, he had said that his days in Milan are likely over since the club is not performing at the level he would have liked them to.

"They told me that retiring in America was too easy, so I came back to Milan. I am here purely for passion, because I'm basically playing for free...Then the COVID-19 situation stopped everything and I thought, maybe there's something trying to tell me that I should retire," Ibrahimovic had said last month.

"We'll see how I feel in two months. We'll also see what's happening with the club. If this is the situation, to be honest, it's unlikely you'll see me at Milan next season."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage