Xavi talks up Barcelona job as unrest reports within Camp Nou intensify

Club legend Xavi Hernandez spoke about the prospect of taking over the coaching job at Barcelona where he spent all his European career, winning numerous trophies between 1998-2015.

Xavi spoke about his 'hope' of becoming the coach of the Catalan giants at a time when reports have been emerging from the Camp Nou that all is not well within the club.

"The biggest hope I have now is to be Barca coach and get Barca back to winning ways. Not me but these players and Barca triumphing. And as a consequence, our technical staff, who are preparing for it a lot and it makes us really excited," Xavi said during a video conference as per sport.es.

"I'm a club man. I would like to return at the right moment to start a project from zero. I've said it a lot of times but I want to take footballing decisions at Barcelona.

"It's clear that after the elections the stage would be set, of course. I'm not ruling anything out. They came for me in January, we were speaking. I told them the circumstances and timing weren't right," he added.

Reports in Spanish media suggest that talisman Lionel Messi and other senior members of the team aren't happy with current manager Quique Setien's coaching style that has saw them fall two points behind Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race with just six matches to go.

During the enforced break put forward by coronavirus pandemic, Messi had publically criticised Barcelona's playing style and went on to say that they can't win the Champions League this season by playing the way they have been playing.

Setien had taken note of Messi's comments and had said at the time that it had created a big debate. He had also defended his playing style by pointing towards Barcelona's league position, who were at the top of the table at the time.

