Would be a public service: Jose Mourinho in favour of resumption of football behind closed doors

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho feels football should be restarted soon as possible as it will be a 'public service' to millions of people around the world. Due to coronavirus pandemic, leagues across the world have either been suspended or pushed back for the time being.

Mourinho said that whilst he wants football to resume soon, he agrees that matches should only be played after health authorities give a green signal.

"We hope and pray that this will end soon," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Portuguese newspaper Record.

"There should only be football with the minimum of conditions, but they have to be defined by the competent authorities in terms of health.

"I am in favour of football being played behind closed doors, if that is the case, because it is a way of putting the industry to work. Apart from that, it is giving people what they like so much. I would say it is almost ... a public service," he added.

He feels millions around the world love the game and it can help them forget about their problems briefly which has been out forward by the coronavirus.

"How many millions in this world love football? How many millions would rather be at home than watching football? How many millions will be watching the games behind closed doors?

"But the most important thing is the definition of the safety conditions by the entities that specialise on the subject," he added.

Mourinho's Spurs were placed at the eighth spot in the Premier League when the season was suspended abruptly in March. They have accumulated just 41 points in 29 games in what have been a topsy-turvy season so far for the London-based club.

