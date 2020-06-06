Working on new ideas to get edge to our game again, says Solskjaer ahead of PL restart

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United will return to action in the Premier League against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham on June 19.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the side is working on 'new ideas' ahead of the Premier League restart.

The 2019-20 season of the English top-tier football league will begin on June 17 and Manchester United will return to action in a blockbuster game against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.

"We've been looking forward to these games for ages really. It does make it feel like 'yes, we're here soon'. The first game is two weeks from today so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again," Solskjaer said, as quoted by the club's official website.

"Training has been about recapping what we did well, tweaking maybe one or two things and looking at some new ideas, but hopefully we can see a lot of what we saw towards the end before the lockdown."

In the new schedule, the Premier League matches are scheduled for the entire week as well as the weekend, unlike a normal schedule which only includes games on Friday/Saturday/Sunday.

"We've got games coming weekend, midweek, weekend for a spell so you have to focus on ourselves and not just on that one, first game," Solskjaer said.

Liverpool are at the top of the table in the league and remain only two wins away from winning their first-ever Premier League title. However, if Manchester City concedes a defeat to Arsenal in their opening fixture of the season restart, Jurgen Klopp's men could win the title with a win over arch-rivals Everton.

