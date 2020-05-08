We have discussed partnership between Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he is looking forward to the partnership between Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing the prospect of pairing up Bruno Fernandes with Paul Pogba in the middle of the park once the Frenchman returns from injury.

The two midfielders are highly regarded in world football currently and Solksjaer believes Pogba and Fernandes can play together without stepping on each other's foot.

"Good players can always play together, so yes (when asked about pairing up the duo)," Solskjaer said during a show on Sky Sports.

"But we have Scott (Mctominay), Fred, Nemanja (Matic), good players but you can't just play with midfielders.

"We will find a good connection between them, we have discussed it as a coaching team," he added.

Pogba hasn't featured for the Red Devils since December due to a persistent knee injury and hasn't played with Fernandes yet, who joined the club in January from Sporting Lisbon.

Solskjaer boasted about the quality that his team will possess once Pogba returns into the line-up. He also stated they are in a good position with respect to injuries and will be ready whenever football resumes.

"We have an exciting squad. Bruno coming in and making the impact he made was great for everyone, it was a boost for the club," Solksjaer said.

"Getting Paul and Marcus Rojo back would be fantastic, we are in really good shape fitness-wise. We are positive and looking forward to starting whenever that may be."

