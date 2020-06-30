Watch: Sikh family performs classical rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' after Liverpool wins PL title

Image Source : TWITTER/PLFORINDIA A Sikh family performed a classical version of Liverpool's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' after the club secured its first Premier League title last week.

Liverpool won their first Premier League title last week after Chelsea defeated Manchester City to mathematically put the title out of reach for Guardiola's side. City's loss ended a 30-year wait for Liverpool to lift the league title.

The Liverpool fans have since been celebrating across the social media and many fans also gathered outside the Anfield to celebrate the title victory. However, they were later warned to not gather for such celebrations in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the official Indian page of the Premier League posted a video of a Malaysia-based Sikh family, which posted a wonderful classical rendition of Liverpool's anthem, 'You'll never walk alone'.

Gurmukh Singh and family is seen performing the rendition, wearing the Liverpool scarves. However, he revealed in the video that his son switched to supporting Manchester United during his childhood. He wore a Manchester United scarf in the video.

Watch the wonderful rendition here:

A classical flavour to @LFC's 🎶 You'll Never Walk Alone 🎶



📹 Gurmukh Singh pic.twitter.com/sHYsdzfwgO — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) June 29, 2020

Liverpool are currently 23 points ahead of Manchester City with seven games to spare. The side will also eye breaking the record for most points in a single season, which is currently held by Manchester City (100 points). Liverpool have 86 points so far, with the potential to reach a maximum of 107 points.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola earlier confirmed that their players will give a guard of honour to Liverpool after they secured the Premier League title. City will take on Liverpool in their next Premier League match on July 2.

