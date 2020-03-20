Watch: Lionel Messi takes the '10-touch Toilet Paper Challenge' amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEOMESSI Lionel Messi took the '10-touch Toilet Paper Challenge', which has spread across social media as athletes remain in lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Barcelona star and football legend Lionel Messi became the latest athlete to take part in the '10-touch Toilet Paper Challenge'. He completed the challenge and posted a video on his official Instagram profile on Thursday.

The premise of the challenge is simple - one has to juggle a toilet roll for at least 10 times before it could fall on the ground. Well, Messi did 19!

The Barcelona forward was nominated for the challenge by his former club teammate, Xavi.

Watch:

Messi making it look simple even with a toilet paper.

Messi has now nominated Barcelona teammates Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, and fellow Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero to take the challenge.

The Association Football all around Europe is currently at a standstill following the outbreak of COVID-19. Spanish club Valencia earlier said that 35% of its players and coaching staff have been affected with the virus, while 15 members of Alaves have also tested positive.

Spain has more than 17,000 people infected with the virus. Nearly 770 people have died and more than 930 were in intensive care.