Villarreal appoint former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery on three-year deal

La Liga side Villarreal has appointed former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery on a three-year contract.

VILLARREAL Published on: July 23, 2020 17:13 IST
La Liga side Villarreal has appointed former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery on a three-year contract.

Unai Emery has agreed to coach Villarreal for the next three seasons, the Spanish club said Thursday.

Emery last coached at Arsenal but he was fired in November, 18 months after replacing Arsene Wegner. Previously, he won the French league title with Paris Saint-Germain.

Emery's biggest successes have come with Spanish clubs. He won three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla from 2014-16 and had a five-year stint at Valencia.

Villarreal finished the Spanish league season in fifth place, earning it a Europa League spot. But it still let coach Javier Calleja go.

