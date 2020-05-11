Premier League can restart in June as UK government gives green light to sport returning

Image Source : AP IMAGE Premier League 2019/20 season given a green signal

The Premier League received a green signal on Monday as the United Kingdom government set June 1 as the potential date to resume the halted 2019/20 season albeit behind closed doors.

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson chalked out a roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions and the report has been released. The document comprising 50 pages, and entitled: "Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government's Covid-19 Recovery Strategy," includes "permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact," but has only been allowed after June 1 onwards.

Moreover, the spectators won't be allowed inside stadiums when Premier League resumes. And, "may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections," the report states. The 20 clubs are now set to vote on the date of resumption in the next few days.

Premier League has been suspended since March 13 with 92 matches yet to be played. Liverpool still stands atop with 82 points from 29 games, 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage