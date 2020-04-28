UEFA gives European leagues May 25 deadline for restart plans

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES UEFA

European leagues have been given a May 25 deadline by UEFA to provide plans to restart their season.

As per a Sky Sports report, European football's governing body has issued guidelines to all 55 associations after an agreement last week that qualification for next season's Champions League and Europa League must be decided on 'sporting merit' this season.

"National associations and/or leagues should be in a position to communicate to UEFA by 25 May 2020 the planned restart of their domestic competitions including the date of restart and the relevant competition format," the guidance, issued by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis states as quoted by skysports.com.

The next meeting of UEFA's Executive Committee will be held on May 27 and as per the report, in the meeting it plans to reach a decision over whether this season's European competitions can be completed in August.

Now if governments prevent sporting events from taking place or 'insurmountable economic problems' risk the 'long-term financial stability' of domestic competitions and clubs the associations may cancel their season, it has been agreed.

The 12 host cities of next summer's delayed European Championship have also been asked by UEFA to confirm their participation by April 30.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage