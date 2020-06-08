Two more coronavirus positive cases found in Championship clubs, says EFL

Image Source : AP The individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 will now self-isolate in line with guidelines provided by the EFL.

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed two more COVID-19 positive cases have been found from two championship clubs in the latest round of testing.

"Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1179 players and club staff from the 24 Championship clubs were tested over the course of Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June, Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June, with two individuals testing positive from two clubs," EFL said in a statement.

The Tykes have confirmed that one of the positive results came at Barnsley, with the club saying the individual is "safe" and "remains upbeat".

The individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

The EFl has set June 20 as the provisional restart date for the Championship amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 108 regular season matches remaining, plus the end-of-season play-offs with the Championship play-off final is set to be concluded on or around July 30.

