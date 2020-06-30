Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Timo Werner reveals Frank Lampard chat that led to Chelsea transfer

Germany striker Timo Werner revealed his conversation with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard that made him pick 'The Blues' over other clubs that were interested in acquiring his services.

Chelsea, earlier this month, had announced that they had reached an agreement with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for the transfer of Werner and he will link-up with his new teammates in July, subject to a medical.

Werner stated Lampard made him feel valued as a footballer and also as a person and that made it easy for him to make the switch to England's capital.

"Frank Lampard in particular stood behind me and really wanted me to know that if I went to Chelsea, I could feel just as comfortable as I do with Leipzig," Werner told Sky Sports Germany as per Daily Mail.

"In the conversations with me, the coach often emphasised how much he wanted me, how much he valued me as a person.

"Of course it's hard to give up an oasis of well-being like the one I've had in Leipzig for years, but you can only get ahead in a career if you take the next step.

"This season was the crossroads, otherwise I would always have stayed with Leipzig. I've decided on something new and I hope that my form will continue like this," he added.

Chelsea reportedly agreed to pay 53 million pounds for Werner, which was his release clause at Leipzig and he will be earning close to 175,000 pounds per week for the next five years at Stamford Bridge.

