'The maximum respect I can have for a person, I have for him': Alisson on Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson thanked coach Jurgen Klopp for giving him the "opportunity to become a legend" at the club. Alisson joined Liverpool last season and helped the club win the Champions League and the Premier League in his time at Anfield.

"The maximum respect I can have for a person, I have for him," the Brazilian goalkeeper told Liverpool's official website.

"There's not many words that I could describe, maybe in Portuguese I can do that better! But yeah, he means, I think, everything for this club, for the squad. He brought us together here, he gave me the opportunity to come to Liverpool, he makes me feel special inside.

"My teammates make me feel special inside and the supporters also, everybody, but the boss has a special place in everything I think for everybody -- for the club and also for the supporters because he gave his life to achieve those things that we are achieving.

"I will always respect him, have big respect for him, and also be thankful to him for bringing me here and giving me the opportunity to become a legend here for Liverpool."

Liverpool sealed their first-ever Premier League title and their first top-flight title in England in 30 years when Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea last week.

The achievement was backed by a highly successful recruitment drive since Klopp joined the club in 2015, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Allison all joining the club since then and becoming an integral part of their success.

