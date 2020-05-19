Sunil Chhetri faces racial abuse during Instagram Live chat with Virat Kohli, fans defend footballer

Image Source : AIFF File image of Sunil Chhetri

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri was subjected to racist comments on Sunday during his Instagram Live chat with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

"Ye Nepali kon hai (Who is this Nepali)," a user named yasharma.official in the middle of the live discussion. And another follower of the live chat came to his support justfying the 'Nepali' comment saying, "Nepali ko Nepali na bole to kya bole? Aur ye racist kaha se hua? usene toh uski race ko Sunil cherry ke race se upar nahi dikhaya ya uska mazak bhi nahin uraya."

Taking a screenshot of the earlier comment, a fan posted the same on his Twitter account and criticised the use of words.

"India is one of the most racist country. The Indian football captain is called Nepali can only imagine the plight of North East people here. People not knowing Chhetri is still fine. But society has sort of normalised chinki, Nepali etc towards them. It's shameful," he wrote.

This is not the first time that Chhetri has been subjected to such comments. In fact, in an interview, he had spoken about the same saying, "The people who are doing it, and who understand the difference, are just ignorant. It's just not right. You shouldn't do it."

