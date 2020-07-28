Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Summer transfer window: Liverpool's Lallana joins Brighton, Lovren to Russia

Brighton signed free agent Adam Lallana on the first day Monday of the summer transfer window after the English Premier League winner was released by Liverpool.

The 32-year-old English midfielder joined the south-coast club on a three-year contract to stay in the top division.

“He has a wealth of experience alongside his technical quality,” Brighton manager Graham Potter said. “To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad.

“I am really looking forward to working with him when we return for pre-season training in a few weeks.”

LOVREN LEAVES

Another departure from Premier League champion Liverpool is defender Dejan Lovren, who joined Zenit St. Petersburg in a $14 million move.

The Croatia international has ended a six-year spell at Anfield after making just 15 appearances this season, falling to fourth-choice center back in the pecking order behind Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Lovren, who was troubled with niggling injuries over the last two years, was set to enter the final year of his contract but Liverpool chose not to take up an option it had for a 12-month extension.

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham have started to plan for the future with 33-year-old center back Jan Vertonghen leaving after eight years and 21-year-old Japhet Tangang signing a new five-year deal.

Vertonghen, whose contract was extended in June until the end of the pandemic-delayed season, was not offered a new long-term deal.

“So my time at the club comes to an end,” the Belgian tweeted. “A sad day for many reasons.”

