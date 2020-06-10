Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill diagnosed with COVID-19

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club has informed.

"Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O'Neill has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8). O'Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing," the club statement read.

O'Neill will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players.

Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training as the Potters prepare for their game against Reading on June 20.

Meanwhile, Manchester United had cancelled a friendly game with Stoke City which the United had arranged with the Championship side at their Carrington training base as they prepare for the restart of the Premier League, according to an ESPN report.

Instead of facing Stoke, United took part in a inter-squad friendly as they prepare for their trip to Tottenham on June 19.

There have been 13 positive tests during six rounds of testing in the Premier League since May 17.

