Spanish league raises $740,000 for coronavirus relief

The Spanish league says more than 665,000 euros ($740,000) has been raised for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak with the help of athletes and musicians in Spain.

The final tally was announced a day after the athletes and musicians took part in a four-hour online global music festival organized by the league to help purchase medical supplies and support fans confined to their homes.

Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and tennis star Rafael Nadal were among those who participated in the charity event. Celebrities included singers Aitana, Alejandro Sanz, Beret and Luis Fonsi, actress Danna Paola, music bands Morat and Taburete, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

They all participated from their homes.