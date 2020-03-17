Image Source : TWITTER Spanish football coach dies from coronavirus pandemic at 21

A 21-year-old football coach Francisco Garcia died from coronavirus pandemic. Garcia, from Spain was the coach of the club Atletico Cotada Alta in Malaga. The young coach was also suffering from leukemia, which made vulnerable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The club statement read: "From Atletico Cotada Alta we want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and relatives of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately, unfortunately, today.

"And now what do we do without you, Francis? If you were always with us when it was necessary, helping us and giving your all. How are we going to continue conquering winning in the league? We don't know how, but surely we will, for you. We will not forget you, rest in peace, phenomenon. Forever."

Garcia became the youngest death from the coronavirus outbreak in Malaga. He passed away on Sunday afternoon. Garcia was associated with Atletico Cotada Alta's Infantil Aside for the last four years.

Spain entered a lockdown on Saturday, with the government limiting people's movements across the nation to try to contain the rapid spread of the virus that has infected more than 169,000 people and caused 6,500 deaths worldwide.