Society is 'more divided than ever', says Marcus Rashford on George Floyd's death

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford took to Twitter to talk about George Floyd's death in America.

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford on Monday said the society appears to be more divided than ever in the wake of George Floyd's death which has caused massive outrage across the United States.

"I know you guys haven't heard from me in a few days. I've been trying to process what is going on in the world," he said in a Twitter post on Monday.

"At a time I've been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to be more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers.

"Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter."

Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".

Earlier, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton slammed the silence of fellow racers on Floyd's death.

Hamiton took to social media to criticise fellow racers and stated he remains the only one to raise his voice against the 'injustice'.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," Hamilton wrote on his Instagram.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan also expressed his grief and outrage over the tragic death.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough," Jordan said in a statement in Twitter.

"I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice," he added.

