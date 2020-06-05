Serie A to allow five substitutions for remainder of 2019/2020 season

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Serie A is set to resume on June 20 with the Italian Cup being completed in the previous week.

The Italian soccer federation says teams will be allowed up to five substitutions in matches.

Italian competitions will adopt the temporary law change when they resume next week.

There can still be only three pauses to send on substitutes. If matches go into extra time and teams haven’t used all five of their substitutes they can make a fourth interruption at the end of regular time or between the two halves of extra time

The announcement, which was published on Italian FA (FIGC)’s website, states: “At its meeting on 20th May, due to the exceptional situation caused by the by the COVID-19 emergency, IFAB approved FIFA’s proposal to introduce a temporary modification to Rule 3 of the match rules related to the players and the number of substations allowed in competitions for seasons ending in 2020”.

“The Federal Council has decided to allow a maximum number of five substitutions to be made for each team for the remainder of 2019/2020 competitions”.

