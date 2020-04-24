Friday, April 24, 2020
     
Serie A season to be extended till August 2 amid coronavirus crisis

The 2019/20 season of Italian Serie A has been extended till August 2 due to coronavirus outbreak.

Rome Published on: April 24, 2020 11:17 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The 2019/20 season of Italian Serie A has been extended till August 2 due to coronavirus outbreak.

Italy's football federation President Gabriele Gravina has announced to resume the suspended Serie A in early August.

"...it is the intention of President Gravina to adopt in the next few hours, in agreement with all the federal components, a resolution to postpone the end of the 2019/2020 sports season to 2 August," the FIGC said in a statement on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Football has been suspended in Italy from March 9, leaving 12 rounds to play in the Serie A league, which was originally due to end on May 24.

The statement from the FIGC came hours after European body UEFA said that continental competitions could be concluded alongside domestic leagues or delayed until August, after leagues are completed.

The proposal, including a medical protocol for the safety of players during the training period, was discussed Wednesday with Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, who said he will take a decision after meeting with other government officials.

