Image Source : JUVENTUS.COM Serie A: Juventus sign Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta

Juventus have signed Atalanta's Dejan Kulusevski for an initial 35 million euro fee, with the 19-year-old set to join the club in the summer, after spending the remainder of this season on loan at Parma.

On loan at Parma from Atalanta, the 19-year-old has managed four goals and seven assists in 17 league games so far this season, catching the eye of clubs like Inter Milan and Liverpool.

Juventus will pay Atalanta 35 million euros plus performance-related bonuses in five financial years. "The purchase value may see an increase of maximum nine million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the durations of the contract," the club said in an official statement.

Growing up in Sweden, Kulusevski was noticed by Atalanta, who then inserted him into their youth sector. Last season, he played on four occasions in Serie A.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a role model for me. He has been for all Swedish players, but mostly for us sons of immigrants," said Kulusevski.

"When you analyse the data, he is always among the players who cover the most distance in every game. He has the right mentality because he has come through the great Atalanta academy. He has the potential to be a devastating player," said Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa about Kulusevski.