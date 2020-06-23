Sergio Aguero's injury 'doesn't look good', says Pep Guardiola

Image Source : AP Sergio Aguero picked up an injury during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Burney in the Premier League on Monday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed concerns regarding striker Sergio Aguero's injury which he picked up during the team's Premier League clash against Burnley on Monday.

City crushed Burnley 5-0 at home but injury to their talismanic striker came as a big blow for the defending champions.

Just before the half-time, Aguero was brought down inside the penalty box by Burnley skipper Ben Mee and the Argentine was seen limping soon after. He was subsequently substituted by Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.

"It doesn't look good," said Guardiola after the match as per club's official website. "It is something in the knee. We will see tomorrow (Tuesday) and will see what he has.

"The doctor said tomorrow we will know more, but it doesn't look good at this moment," he added.

The match also saw a controversial moment when a message saying ‘White Lives Matter Burnley' was flown over the Etihad Stadium.

Burnley players were visibly upset by the sight of the message attached to the team's name being trailed across the sky.

Burnley FC captain Ben Mee slammed the section of fans responsible for the message and said in a statement: "I'm ashamed and embarrassed that a small number of our fans have decided to put that around the stadium."

"They have completely missed the point and there's a group of lads in there who are embarrassed to see that.

"It's not what we are about at all and has missed the whole point of what we've achieved and what we're trying to do (through backing the Black Lives Movement)," he added.

Both Burnley and City were wearing shirts with the players' names replaced with 'Black Lives Matter'. They had also taken a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, which was started following the death of George Floyd in US on May 25.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage