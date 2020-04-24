Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's biggest idol: Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has described his battle with Sergio Aguero for a place in Manchester City's starting line-up as "thankless" and described the Argentinian as the best player in the Premier League club's history.

Despite having scored 63 goals in 138 matches for City, the 23-year-old Brazilian has struggled to secure a regular berth in Pep Guardiola's preferred 11, which has mostly featured Aguero in the No. 9 role, reports Xinhua news agency.

"He is the biggest idol that has ever played for the club," Jesus said in an Instagram Live session on Thursday.

"I know I'm not going to be a guaranteed starter. But I believe I'm improving and I'll continue to improve. I think my greatest quality is my mindset."

Aguero has scored 254 times in 368 matches for City, including the stoppage-time goal against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 that clinched their first top flight title in 44 years.

In a wide-ranging conversation with fans, Jesus denied feeling burdened by pressure to perform for Brazil's national team.

The five-time world champions have not had a prolific central striker since dual World Cup winner Ronaldo ended his international career more than a decade ago.

Jesus, who has scored 18 goals in 39 matches for the Selecao, says the former Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Milan forward was on a different level.

"We've had a lot of good strikers but there is no way to compare anyone with Ronaldo," he said. "He was the best player I've ever seen and I really believe that there won't be anyone like him again," the former Palmeiras player added.

