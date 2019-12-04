Image Source : GETTY IMAGES See you in Italy soon: Zlatan Ibrahimovic targeting Serie A return

Sweden football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that he will be joining an Italian club that "must get back to winning." This comes amidst speculation that Ibrahimovic has agreed to a deal to return to AC Milan, with whom he had previously played two seasons, one of which was on loan from Barcelona.

"I'll join a club which must get back to winning, which must renew its history and is in search of a battle against everyone and everything," he told GQ Italia. "That is the only way I'll be able to find the necessary motivation to surprise you again."

The 38-year-old has played for Juventus and Milan's cross-town rivals Inter in a career that has taken him to a number of countries. He most recently played for LA Galaxy in the USA, scoring 53 goals in 58 games.

"It's not just about choosing a team, as there are other factors that need to line up, including in the interests of my family. I'll see you in Italy soon," he said.

"I love to make the difference. I don't just want to do one or two things well, I want to do all of it."