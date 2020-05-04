Sassuolo becomes 1st Serie A club to return to 'individual' training

The official handle of Sassuolo uploaded the videos and photos of players exercising individually at their training base.

Serie A club Sassuolo became the first team in Italy to allow its players to return to individual training on Monday. This is the first sign of football finding it's feet back after coronavirus halted all sport across the world.

Individual training had been allowed by the Italian government to begin from May 4 while group trainings can only be started post May 18.

In a televised address to the nation, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had earlier laid down the ground rules for resumption of football in the country.

"Right now, we need to complete all the discussions to ensure that if we do reach that stage, we'll do so in the utmost safety and security. We are passionate about sport and don't want our athletes to get sick," Conte was quoted as saying by BBC.

"I'm passionate for football. Like many Italians, I initially found it strange that the championship could be interrupted or suspended but I think that even the most ardent fan understands that there wasn't an alternative," he added.

It is expected that Serie A fixtures could resume between May 27 and June 2 -- with an end date of early August. However, no formal date has been announced for the resumption of the league, even before empty stands.

Juventus currently lead the Serie A standings with 63 points from 26 games. They are one point ahead of Lazio while Inter complete the top three with 54 points and one game in hand.

