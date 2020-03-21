Rivals Manchester United, Manchester City join hands to donate 100,000 pounds to food banks

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rivals Manchester United, Manchester City join hands to donate 100,000 pound to food banks

Bitter rivals on the pitch, Manchester United and Manchester City have joined hands to donate a combined 100,000 pound ($117,000) to help local food banks affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As per Manchester United's official website, the two Premier League giants said in a joint-statement, "We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus. At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United."

Commenting on the donation, MCFC Fans' Foodbank Support said: "We're delighted that City and United have donated such a huge amount to fans supporting food banks. This will be an enormous help for the greater Manchester community at a time when people need it most. We'd like to thank everyone on both sides for demonstrating that hunger doesn't wear club colours, and for the show of community solidarity."

The English Football Association has announced that the suspension of all forms of professional games has been extended till April 30. The announcement was made after officials of the FA, the English Premier League, the English Football League and the women's professional game held a meeting earlier this week.