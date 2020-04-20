Monday, April 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. 'Resuming football won't cause burden for healthcare workers': German football federation president

'Resuming football won't cause burden for healthcare workers': German football federation president

He adds that “there will be no use by sportspeople of testing capacity which would be missed elsewhere.”

AP AP
New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2020 16:34 IST
german football, german football federation, bundesliga
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

He adds that “there will be no use by sportspeople of testing capacity which would be missed elsewhere.”

The president of the German football federation says resuming league play will not mean taking resources away from healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fritz Keller writes in Kicker magazine “we guarantee that resuming play ... will not cause a burden for the healthcare system.”

He adds that “there will be no use by sportspeople of testing capacity which would be missed elsewhere.”

No top league games have been played since March 11.

The German league has been more bullish than other major European competitions about the chances of resuming in May or June with widespread coronavirus tests for players. That push is partly driven by fears that several clubs face financial collapse without TV and sponsorship money.

German state and local officials could potentially veto games in their areas. Keller says unified rules for soccer around the country would help clubs “quickly and without bureaucracy.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X