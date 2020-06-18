Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming, La Liga: Watch RMA vs VAL live football match online on Facebook

Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming, La Liga: Real Madrid are all set to clash with Valencia in the quest to challenge Barcelona in the La Liga race. The Los Blancos beat Eibar 3-1 in their first match on La Liga restart. Eden Hazard returned to form and provide two assists in the Eibar game. The game saw Marcelo take a knee during a goal celebration in apparent support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The Brazilian veteran defender put his left knee down and raised his right fist into the air after scoring the third goal for Madrid. Valencia's players last week had also taken a knee before a training session to show their support. Madrid will look to win the match to put extra pressure on Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga live streaming in India:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valencia?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valencia will take place on Friday, June 19 2020.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valencia being played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valencia will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

What are the timings of La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valencia?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valencia will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valencia?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valencia will not be broadcasted on television in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valencia?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valencia will live stream on La Liga Facebook page and Real Madrid Facebook page.

