Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, La Liga: Watch RMA vs BAR El Clasico Live on Facebook

Image Source : GETTY Gareth Bale of Real Madrid CF controls the ball under pressure from Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, La Liga​

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Real Madrid will host their arch-rivals Barcelona on Monday in one of the most-watched rivalries in the sport - El Clasico - on the back of a worst-ever historic run against the opponent. Since 2014, Madrid have managed only one win against Barcelona - 2-1 win in Camp Nou in April 2016. Since then, Madrid have managed to steal just a point off Barcelona before incurring a beaten streak of six straight matches since Messi presented his shirt to the Bernabeu fans. Adding to their woe, Madrid now trail Manchester City in Champions League, have already been knocked out of Copa del Rey by Sociedad and are now on the verge of going five points behind Barcelona if they lose at home. Barcelona, meanwhile, have been in an impressive form, have managed to grab the top spot in the league and secured an away goal in Napoli in the Champions League. Here are all the details on when and where to watch RMA vs BAR El Clasico match live on Facebook.

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Barcelona will take place on Monday, March 2.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Barcelona being played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What are the timings of La Liga match Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Barcelona will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch La Liga match Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be streamed online on the official Facebook page of La Liga, Real Madrid vs Barcelona.