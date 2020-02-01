Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga: Watch Madrid derby live football match online

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga: The stage is set for one of the biggest rivalries in Spanish football as Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are current La Liga table leaders with a three-point lead over arch-rivals Barcelona. Meanwhile, Atletico are not up to the mark this season with fifth on the points table. Zinedine Zidane's men are confident with back-to-back wins in the league. Karim Benzema is on fire this season and he is not letting the team miss star Eden Hazard, who is out due to injury. Atletico need their Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa to fire if they need to beat their neighbour away from home. They will also look to take the revenge of the last month's Super Cup final loss, where Real edged past them with one goal in the extra time.

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will take place on Wednesday, December 19.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid being played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What are the timings of La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will start at 08:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be streamed online on the official Facebook page of La Liga, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.