Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga Live Streaming in India: Watch Athletic vs Madrid live football match

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga Live Streaming in India: The Spanish league title race resumes with contenders Real Madrid and Barcelona both in action on Sunday and facing difficult away matches. Madrid defend their four-point lead at the top when they visit eighth-place Athletic Bilbao, while Barcelona play at fifth-place Villarreal. Second-place Barcelona have drawn three matches since the league resumed following the pandemic break, including the last two, while Madrid has won six straight. Here are the details of when and where to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga Live Streaming in India oniline.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid La Liga Live Streaming in India:

When is the La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid will take place on Sunday, July 5 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid being played?

The La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid will be played at the San Mames.

What are the timings of La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid will start at 05.30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid will not be broadcasted on television in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

