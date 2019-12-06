Real Madrid's Eden Hazard has muscle tear, doubtful for clásico

Image Source : AP Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard has a more serious right-leg injury

Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard has a more serious right-leg injury than the bruise that was first diagnosed, and it could rule him out of the “clasico” against Barcelona on Dec. 18.

Madrid said Thursday that new tests found a micro-tear of a muscle that had gone undetected since the injury occurred on Nov. 26 in a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Hazard joined Madrid from Chelsea this year on a club-record transfer of 100 million euros (then $113 million), plus add-ons. He missed the first three games of the season after injuring a thigh muscle in the preseason.

Madrid said it will also likely be without left back Marcelo for Saturday’s home game against Espanyol because of a muscle injury.

Madrid is in second place in the Spanish league behind Barcelona on goal difference.