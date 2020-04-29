Image Source : GETTY IMAGES RB Salzburg could buy Cristiano Ronaldo if they wanted to: Oliver Kragl

German defender Oliver Kragl believes his former Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg have the financial firepower to buy the services of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Over the years, Red Bulls have spread it's wings across club football as they are the owners of teams in Germany, Brazil, USA and Ghana.

RB Leipzig are one of the best teams in Europe right now and are fighting tooth and nail with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

As for Salzburg, they have been the top dog in Austria for a while now and are no pushovers in the Champions League either.

"Red Bull Salzburg made the reigning Champions League holders Liverpool give everything at Anfield and got a draw in Naples," Kragl told Goal and Spox.

"Red Bull could probably buy Ronaldo tomorrow if they wanted to. I think Salzburg could do well in the German Bundesliga."

After his trophy-laden spells at Manchester United and Real Madrid, Ronaldo now plies his trade in Italy with Juventus. He won the league title in his maiden Serie A season.

Ronaldo is arguably the biggest name in world football alongside long-term rival Lionel Messi. He has five Ballon d'Or crowns to his name and is the leading scorer in the history of Champions League apart from several other individuals and team honours.

