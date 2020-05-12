Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Premier League to reconsider neutral venues for season restart

The Premier League will check possibilities for playing the remaining season in home and away fixtures as no club is in favour of the plan to restart games in neutral venues.

Following Monday's meeting with the 20 clubs, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said there was "a really strong collective will to complete the season remains", reports Xinhua news agency.

The issue of where the remaining Premier League matches would be played was also discussed as many a club has already publicly opposed to the proposal of neutral venues.

"Obviously it is the preference of all our clubs to play at home if at all possible," Masters said. "It is an ongoing dialogue and we've been talking to the authorities about the conditions in which we could get the Premier League back up and running and are taking all that advice on board," said Masters.

The Premier League will also hold a meeting with players and managers later this week.

"Our priority will always be the safety of players, coaches and managers, staff, supporters, and the wider community," Masters said. "Nothing will be agreed until we have spoken to both the managers and players."

Earlier on Monday, the British government published its detailed COVID-19 recovery strategy. It has ruled out any elite sports event to be held in England before June 1.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 and is aiming at a restart in June.

