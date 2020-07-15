Premier League summer transfer window to be open for 10 weeks between July 27 and October 5

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The 2020-21 season is due to begin a month later than scheduled in September

The Premier League transfer window will run for 10 weeks until Oct. 5.

The 2020-21 season is due to begin a month later than scheduled in September. The transfer window will open on July 27, the day after the pandemic-delayed season ends, the league said Wednesday following a decision by clubs.

Premier League clubs will have from Oct. 5-16 to sign players on loan or permanently from 72 teams in the English Football League.

FIFA still has to approve the transfer window plans.

"During this window, clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations)," said a Premier League statement.

"No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage