Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Premier League: Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne guide Manchester City to 2-0 win vs Sheffield United

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne scored in the second half as Manchester City beat Sheffield United 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday in a swift reaction to a damaging loss.

The champions are third in the league with a target now of overhauling Leicester a point away - rather than Liverpool who are 14 points in front of Man City. Pep Guardiola's team had lost 3-2 at Wolverhampton on Friday.

Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset had a goal disallowed by VAR for a marginal offside and referee Chris Kavanagh also accidentally impeded a visiting player in the buildup to Aguero's goal.

But there was no doubting the quality of Aguero's finish seven minutes into the second half after being picked out by De Bruyne.

Riyad Mahrez and De Bruyne combined to wrap up the points in the 82nd before the Belgium playmaker finished powerfully.

Sheffield United dropped to eighth over the weekend.