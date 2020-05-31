Premier League's 'Project Restart' is financially driver, says Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aston Villa footballer Tyrone Mings has said that the players were 'the last' to be consulted for the restart plans.

"The motives are possibly 100 per cent financially driven rather than integrity driven," he told Daily Mail. "Project Restart is financially driven. I think everybody accepts that.

"I am all for playing again because we have no other choice. As players, we were the last people to be consulted about Project Restart and that is because of where we fall in football's order of priority. That isn't a problem.

"We got the option to come back to training and that's fine because we didn't have to but if the FA and the EFL and the government and UEFA and the Premier League all say you are going back to play, it really doesn't make any difference what the players think because you are going back to play. It is get in or get out."

The Premier League is set to resume on June 17 after it was abruptly halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool lead the Premier League table by 25 points with nine games remaining as they chase their first top-flight title in 30 years.

