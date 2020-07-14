Premier League: One positive result in latest round of COVID-19 tests

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES One positive case was found in the latest round of COVID-19 tests in the Premier League, taking the total tally to 20.

A total of 20 coronavirus positive cases have been reported so far in the Premier League since testing began in May.

On Monday, the Premier League informed that one person returned a positive result in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 6 July and Sunday 12 July, 2,071 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive." The league, however, did not reveal the name of the player or the club.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public after each round of testing."

So far, 13 rounds of testing have taken place since players returned to contact training in May.

England's top flight returned to action last month after a three-month hiatus caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

