Premier League: Norwich beat Leicester 1-0 to boost survival hopes

Norwich rekindled their hopes of staying in the English Premier League by beating third-placed Leicester 1-0 on Friday.

A swerving finish from left-back Jamal Lewis in the 70th minute earned Norwich just their second victory since November, lifting the last-placed team within four points of safety with 10 games remaining.

Leicester, which was without star striker Jamie Vardy because of a calf injury, had a goal scrubbed out by a VAR intervention four minutes into the second half when Kelechi Iheanacho was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his hand before curling home from the edge of the area.

With no wins in its last four league games, and only one in its last seven, Leicester could yet be caught in the race for Champions League qualification — having looked assured of a top-four place for so long.

Brendan Rodgers’ team is six points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea and nine ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, having played one game more.

Lewis' goal was Norwich's first in open play in more than 11 hours and was brilliantly struck after he controlled on his chest a deep cross from the right by fellow full back Max Aarons.

Lewis cut across the ball and his angled shot swerved inside the far post for his first league goal.

“As soon as I struck the ball, I thought, ‘This is nice,’” Lewis said. “I knew it was a good one.”

Leicester had the better of the chances in the first half — Ayoze Perez glanced a cross from the right against the post from close range — but struggled to create any clear openings after halftime.

West Ham and Watford are only three points ahead of Norwich in the relegation zone, with fourth-to-last Aston Villa a further point ahead.

“We have shown today we can compete with the best," Aarons said. "It is massive for us, massive for the confidence.”