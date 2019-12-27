Premier League: Manchester United come from behind to thrash Newcastle 4-1

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United come from behind to thrash Newcastle 4-1

It looked like being another miserable day for Manchester United against Newcastle when Matty Longstaff netted the opener, having scored the winner when the sides met in October. But, Anthony Martial's double, Mason Greenwood's strike, and Marcus Rashford's header turned the match around for the hosts.

United were stunned when Longstaff netted the opener for Newcastle. However, the hoarding of possession finally came to fruitation when Martial equalized in the 24th minute. Greenwood smashed home another thunderous goal with his left to put United into the lead and then Rashford's header sent United into the lead before halftime.

In the second, Martial sealed the victory six minutes after the break with a delicately taken chip over the Toons keeper Martin Dubravka to put the hosts 4-1 on a rainy day in Manchester.

United dominated possession for most of the game and was aided by the return of Paul Pogba, who was subbed on for an injured Scott McTominay at half-time. The Scott was injured during the first quarter of the game but continued to play on with the pain.

"He's done his ligament in his knee probably. I don't know how bad it is. ‘We will see. The boy has got the biggest heart of the lot. He played until half-time, stiffened up. We will find out more tomorrow. The attitude of the kid is incredible. Not sure if he's going to be ready for Saturday, probably not. But he's recovered quickly before," Solskjaer said after the game on Thursday.

United rose to seventh place and will face Burnley away next on Saturday night, while Newcastle are 10th in the standings.

(With inputs from AP)