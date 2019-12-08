Premier League: Liverpool cruise to win against Bournemouth, Tottenham thrash Burnley 5-0

Image Source : AP Liverpool strengthened their grip on the first place with an easy 3-0 win over Bournemouth, while Son Heung-min stole the show with an excellent solo goal in 5-0 rout of Burnley.

Mohamed Salah's 10th goal of the season capped Liverpool's 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday that sent the Premier League leaders 11 points clear.

The three goals came in the space of just 19 minutes either side of halftime, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita netting before the break.

The move that led to the opener in the 35th minute started with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

After receiving the ball from his goalkeeper via Dejan Lovren, midfielder Henderson deceived Bournemouth center back Chris Mepham with a long, diagonal pass. That allowed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to volley his sixth goal of the season beyond goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

There was a blow with Lovren forced off injured before the lead was extended.

Keita, making his first league start of the season, received the ball from Salah's back-heel before taking a touch and calmly prodding past Ramsdale from 10 yards (meters) out.

Calamitous home defending led to the result being put beyond doubt just nine minutes into the second half.

Inexperienced center back Jack Simpson gave the ball away to Keita. The Guinea international then advanced to slip in Salah, who raced away from Mepham to roll home past Ramsdale and atone for a close-range miss in first-half stoppage time.

Liverpool's lead at the Premier League summit will be reduced again to eight points if Leicester beats Aston Villa on Sunday.

TOTTENHAM BEAT BURNLEY 5-0

Son Heung-min ran from one penalty area to the other, brushing past most of the opposition to score a dazzling solo goal as Tottenham beat Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side was already leading 2-0 by the time Son jinked across the field.

Son's one-touch assist created the space for Harry Kane's fine fourth-minute opener from 25 yards (meters). It was his break and shot that led to the second. Lucas Moura bundled into the net in the ninth after Dele Alli hooked the ball across the penalty area.

After the stunning third from Son, Kane added a fourth in the 54th, cutting in from the inside left before blasting into the roof of the net.

Moussa Sissoko made up for a first-half miss by prodding home after exchanging passes with Kane for the fifth.

It secured Tottenham's third win in four league games under Mourinho, sending the north London club back up to fifth.