Premier League games could have halves shorter than 45 minutes, suggests PFA chief

A half of less than 45 minutes should be considered when football resumes, Professional Footballers' Association Chief Executive Gordon Taylor has suggested as per a BBC report.

Taylor said players are "concerned" about safety.

"They are not stupid," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "They would have to be satisfied that it is safe to return, and it is their choice."

Football League Chairman Rick Parry said "there haven't been any discussions about it", but did tell a Department of Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing: "I don't think we should be ruling out any creative ideas."

"We don't know the future but we do know is what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put, the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way with talks of neutral stadiums," Taylor told the BBC.

"Ideally, you want to keep the integrity of the competition, and of course, that was about playing home and away and having the same squad of players as before it was suspended.

"So there's lots of points to be made, but above all, can the seasons be completed and can they be completed safely?"

Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has said that players are mostly scared to get back to playing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is hoping to return to action by June 8 in a bid to complete the season.

