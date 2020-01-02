Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Premier League: Gabriel Jesus' double gives Manchester City 2-1 win over Everton

Gabriel Jesus struck twice within seven second-half minutes as Manchester City opened 2020 with a 2-1 win over Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Brazilian's first goal in the 51st minute was a fine curled finish after being played in by Ilkay Gundogan. His second was a first-time strike at the end of a slick passing move, with Riyad Mahrez playing the final ball.

Richarlison set up a tense finish at the Etihad Stadium by pulling one back after an error by City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, but the hosts held on to stay a point behind second-place Leicester.

It was Carlo Ancelotti's first defeat as Everton manager.

While, in the other Premier League game on Wednesday, Ayoze Perez and James Maddison took advantage of defensive mistakes as second-place Leicester maintained its distant pursuit of Premier League leader Liverpool with a comfortable 3-0 win.

The hosts played the final 39 minutes with 10 men after Fabian Schar limped off injured with all three substitutions already made in a game watched by more than 52,000 at St. James' Park. American defender DeAndre Yedlin played on for Newcastle despite a suspected broken right hand. The club is awaiting the results of x-rays.