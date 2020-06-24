David Moyes lashes out at VAR post West Ham defeat to Tottenham Hostpur

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Ham manager David Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes has lashed out at VAR (video assistant referee) over a decision that went against his team in their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night.

VAR's decision not to disallow Tottenham's opener for a handball in their 2-0 win over West Ham did not go down well with Moyes.

Heung-Min Son's strike in the first half for a marginal offside was correctly called by VAR but Tomas Soucek's own goal stood despite the ball seemingly brushing off the arm of Davinson Sanchez before hitting Soucek.

"I can't believe they've ruled that as a goal. The rules are that any handball that leads to a goal is disallowed? We had a great goal ruled out against Sheffield United for something - and they've not ruled that one out? Who was on VAR tonight? They need a subbed, I know that. Not very good, eh?" Moyes told Sky Sports.

"That's the rule. I don't think it's a particularly good rule but it's the rule. For them not to give that tonight? I can't believe it. I can't believe it."

Moyes later added in his post-match press conference: "I thought that every ball that hit an arm and led to a goal was to be chalked off.

"I am asking who is it making that decision? We scored a really good goal in the 90th minute at Sheffield United and the boy claimed it was handball and we couldn't believe it.

"Do I think it is a good rule? No I don't. Whoever it was on VAR tonight, didn't do his job right because he didn't abide by the rules we were told we are supposed to play to," he added.

