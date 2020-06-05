Friday, June 05, 2020
     
Premier League confirms fixtures for first three rounds of resumed 2019/20 season

Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United in the first game since coronavirus lockdown, on June 17 which will be followed by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal facing Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2020 17:06 IST
Premier League on Friday confirmed the fixtures for the first three rounds of matches of the resumed 2019/20 season. 

Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United in the first game since coronavirus lockdown, on June 17 which will be followed by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal facing Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. 

The matchday following will be Jose Mourinho reuniting with Manchester United which will be followed by a busy weekend staring the Merseyside Derby. 

The venues of the matches are, however, yet to be decided with neutral venues a possibility. Moreover, all the matches will be played behind closed doors with ample attention said to be given to games having utmost importance among fans like matches which could see Liverpool winning their first Premier League title in 30 years. 

Liverpool are still placed atop with 82 points, 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Leicester are placed third with 53 points with Chelsea and Manchester United trailing the Foxes by five and eight points respectively. 

Here is the revised Premier League fixture (time in BST)...

Wednesday 17 June

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
20:15 Man City v Arsenal

Friday 19 June
18:00 Norwich City v Southampton 
20:15 Spurs v Man Utd 

Saturday 20 June
12:30 Watford v Leicester City 
15:00 Brighton v Arsenal 
17:30 West Ham v Wolves
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday 21 June
14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd 
16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea 
19:00 Everton v Liverpool 

Monday 22 June
20:00 Man City v Burnley

Tuesday 23 June
18:00 Leicester City v Brighton
20:15 Spurs v West Ham

Wednesday 24 June
18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd 
18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa 
18:00 Norwich City v Everton
18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth 
20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace 

Thursday 25 June
18:00 Burnley v Watford 
18:00 Southampton v Arsenal
20:15 Chelsea v Man City

Saturday 27 June
12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves

Sunday 28 June
16:30 Watford v Southampton

Monday 29 June
20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Tuesday 30 June
20:15 Brighton v Man Utd (

Wednesday 1 July
18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United 
18:00 Everton v Leicester City
20:15 West Ham v Chelsea

Thursday 2 July
18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs
20:15 Man City v Liverpool 

