Premier League confirms fixtures for first three rounds of resumed 2019/20 season

Premier League on Friday confirmed the fixtures for the first three rounds of matches of the resumed 2019/20 season.

Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United in the first game since coronavirus lockdown, on June 17 which will be followed by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal facing Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The matchday following will be Jose Mourinho reuniting with Manchester United which will be followed by a busy weekend staring the Merseyside Derby.

The venues of the matches are, however, yet to be decided with neutral venues a possibility. Moreover, all the matches will be played behind closed doors with ample attention said to be given to games having utmost importance among fans like matches which could see Liverpool winning their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Liverpool are still placed atop with 82 points, 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Leicester are placed third with 53 points with Chelsea and Manchester United trailing the Foxes by five and eight points respectively.

Here is the revised Premier League fixture (time in BST)...

Wednesday 17 June

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd

20:15 Man City v Arsenal

Friday 19 June

18:00 Norwich City v Southampton

20:15 Spurs v Man Utd

Saturday 20 June

12:30 Watford v Leicester City

15:00 Brighton v Arsenal

17:30 West Ham v Wolves

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday 21 June

14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd

16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea

19:00 Everton v Liverpool

Monday 22 June

20:00 Man City v Burnley

Tuesday 23 June

18:00 Leicester City v Brighton

20:15 Spurs v West Ham

Wednesday 24 June

18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd

18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

18:00 Norwich City v Everton

18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Thursday 25 June

18:00 Burnley v Watford

18:00 Southampton v Arsenal

20:15 Chelsea v Man City

Saturday 27 June

12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves

Sunday 28 June

16:30 Watford v Southampton

Monday 29 June

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Tuesday 30 June

20:15 Brighton v Man Utd (

Wednesday 1 July

18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City

18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

18:00 Everton v Leicester City

20:15 West Ham v Chelsea

Thursday 2 July

18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs

20:15 Man City v Liverpool

