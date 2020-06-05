Premier League confirms fixtures for first three rounds of resumed 2019/20 season

Premier League on Friday confirmed the fixtures for the first three rounds of matches of the resumed 2019/20 season.
Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United in the first game since coronavirus lockdown, on June 17 which will be followed by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal facing Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
The matchday following will be Jose Mourinho reuniting with Manchester United which will be followed by a busy weekend staring the Merseyside Derby.
The venues of the matches are, however, yet to be decided with neutral venues a possibility. Moreover, all the matches will be played behind closed doors with ample attention said to be given to games having utmost importance among fans like matches which could see Liverpool winning their first Premier League title in 30 years.
Liverpool are still placed atop with 82 points, 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Leicester are placed third with 53 points with Chelsea and Manchester United trailing the Foxes by five and eight points respectively.
Here is the revised Premier League fixture (time in BST)...
Wednesday 17 June
18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
20:15 Man City v Arsenal
Friday 19 June
18:00 Norwich City v Southampton
20:15 Spurs v Man Utd
Saturday 20 June
12:30 Watford v Leicester City
15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
17:30 West Ham v Wolves
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Sunday 21 June
14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd
16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea
19:00 Everton v Liverpool
Monday 22 June
20:00 Man City v Burnley
Tuesday 23 June
18:00 Leicester City v Brighton
20:15 Spurs v West Ham
Wednesday 24 June
18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd
18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
18:00 Norwich City v Everton
18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Thursday 25 June
18:00 Burnley v Watford
18:00 Southampton v Arsenal
20:15 Chelsea v Man City
Saturday 27 June
12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves
Sunday 28 June
16:30 Watford v Southampton
Monday 29 June
20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
Tuesday 30 June
20:15 Brighton v Man Utd (
Wednesday 1 July
18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
18:00 Everton v Leicester City
20:15 West Ham v Chelsea
Thursday 2 July
18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs
20:15 Man City v Liverpool