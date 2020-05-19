Premier League confirms 6 coronavirus positive cases from 3 clubs ahead of training resumption

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tests were conducted on 748 players and club staff on Sunday and Monday.

The Premier League says six people from three clubs have tested positive for the coronavirus following the first round of checks.

The league has not disclosed the names of the individuals who tested positive. They must self-isolate for seven days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing,” the league said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Premier League clubs have agreed on the measures that will allow non-contact training sessions to resume this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The protocols for socially distanced training in small groups were signed off by the clubs during a conference call following a government decision to ease lockdown restrictions in England.

Contact training and matches have yet to be allowed by the government.

