Friday, July 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. Premier League confirms 2020/21 season will start on 12 September

Premier League confirms 2020/21 season will start on 12 September

This season will end on Sunday. That is two months later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AP AP
London Published on: July 24, 2020 19:41 IST
Liverpool are the champions of 2019/20 season
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Liverpool are the champions of 2019/20 season

The next Premier League soccer season will begin on Sept. 12 and finish on May 23.

This season will end on Sunday. That is two months later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Stories

The dates for next season were agreed to by the clubs during a conference call.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X