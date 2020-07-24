Premier League confirms 2020/21 season will start on 12 September

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Liverpool are the champions of 2019/20 season

The next Premier League soccer season will begin on Sept. 12 and finish on May 23.

This season will end on Sunday. That is two months later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dates for next season were agreed to by the clubs during a conference call.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

