Premier League confirm plan to complete 2019/20 season, should government restrictions allow

The Premier League is still hoping to restart its season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20 clubs discussed the latest planning under “Project Restart” on a conference call.

The league says it is “considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with government guidance.”

But the league says the “clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019-20 season.”

The British government also held talks with sports bodies about when athletes can start to train again.

Decisions by the Dutch and French governments led to their soccer seasons ending. Lower-league professional soccer clubs in England have been told they might not be allowed to have fans at their matches until 2021.

